New Suit - Employment

FedEx was slapped with a lawsuit Thursday in Georgia Middle District Court. The suit was filed by a FedEx driver who claims that he contracted COVID-19 after being given a vehicle that was not properly sanitized. The suit seeks damages for medical bills and pain and suffering. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00094, Coleman v. Federal Express Corporation.

Transportation & Logistics

June 30, 2023, 5:05 AM

Plaintiffs

Gerry N Coleman

defendants

Federal Express Corporation

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination