Who Got The Work

Jeffrey J. Moyle of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Essilor Laboratories of America in a pending employment lawsuit. The suit, over alleged pregnancy-based discrimination, was filed July 29 in Ohio Northern District Court by Marshall Forman & Schlein and attorney Louis A. Jacobs on behalf of a former employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J. Philip Calabrese, is 1:24-cv-01293, Coleman v. Essilor Laboratories of America, Inc., et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 13, 2024, 10:06 AM

Plaintiffs

Christine Coleman

Plaintiffs

Marshall & Morrow

Marshall & Forman - Columbus

Marshall & Forman

Defendants

Essilor Laboratories of America, Inc.

Essilor Laboratories of America, Inc. dba Interstate Optical

Mancan, Inc.

defendant counsels

Collum Law

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

Nature of Claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination