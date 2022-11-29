Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani and Ulmer & Berne on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against DexCom, a developer of continuous glucose monitoring systems, to California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Tosi Law on behalf of Lisa Coleman and her minor son, alleges that the defendant's G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System is inaccurate and fails to alert users of potential hyperglycemia or hypoglycemia. The case is 3:22-cv-01864, Coleman et al. v. DexCom Inc.

Health Care

November 29, 2022, 2:58 PM