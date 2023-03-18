Who Got The Work

Marlene C. Williams of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Chevron Phillips Chemical in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The complaint was filed Feb. 1 in Texas Southern District Court by attorney Stephen E. Menn on behalf of a plaintiff claiming racial and age discrimination. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal, is 4:23-cv-00350, Coleman v. Chevron Phiilips Chemical Company LP.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 18, 2023, 11:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Ronnie Coleman

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Stephen E. Menn

defendants

Chevron Phiilips Chemical Company LP

Chevron Philips Chemical Company LP

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 890/