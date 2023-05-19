New Suit - Securities Class Action

Charles River Laboratories International and its top officers were slapped with a securities class action on Friday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, filed by Glancy Prongay & Murray, Andrews DeValerio and the Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, arises from a DOJ investigation into the company's alleged importation of non-human primates from Cambodia for research. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11132, Coleman v. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 19, 2023, 7:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Sharan Coleman

Plaintiffs

Andrews Devalerio

defendants

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

David R. Smith

Flavia Pease

James C. Foster

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws