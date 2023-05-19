Charles River Laboratories International and its top officers were slapped with a securities class action on Friday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, filed by Glancy Prongay & Murray, Andrews DeValerio and the Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, arises from a DOJ investigation into the company's alleged importation of non-human primates from Cambodia for research. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11132, Coleman v. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
May 19, 2023, 7:39 PM