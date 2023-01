Who Got The Work

Peter J. Duhig of McGuireWoods has entered an appearance for Bank of America in a pending lawsuit alleging fraudulent conduct. The action was filed Dec. 12 in Maryland District Court by a pro se plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Sullivan, is 8:22-cv-03189, Coleman v. Bank of America et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 28, 2023, 1:00 PM