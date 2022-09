Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed a lawsuit against Advance Auto Parts, a supplier of after-market automotive components, to Tennessee Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged age and gender-based employment discrimination, was filed by Burnette, Dobson & Pincha on behalf of Theresa Coleman. The case is 1:22-cv-00236, Coleman v. Advance Stores Company, Incorporated.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 16, 2022, 2:56 PM