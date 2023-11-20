Who Got The Work

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz shareholder Phyllis G. Cancienne has entered an appearance for Jako Enterprises LLC in a pending collective employment action. The complaint was filed Oct. 4 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Rudin Law on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as store managers who contend that they were not compensated for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey, is 2:23-cv-05765, Coleman-Johns et al v. Jako Enterprises LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 20, 2023, 10:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Bridgette Coleman-Johns

Charmisha East

Classie Long

Joseph Houston

Rudin Law

defendants

Jako Enterprises LLC

defendant counsels

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations