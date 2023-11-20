Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz shareholder Phyllis G. Cancienne has entered an appearance for Jako Enterprises LLC in a pending collective employment action. The complaint was filed Oct. 4 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Rudin Law on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as store managers who contend that they were not compensated for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey, is 2:23-cv-05765, Coleman-Johns et al v. Jako Enterprises LLC.
Retail & Consumer Goods
November 20, 2023, 10:01 AM