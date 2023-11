Who Got The Work

Jeffrey L. Rudd of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for C.R. England in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The suit was filed Sept. 21 in Illinois Northern District Court by the Billhorn Law Firm. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland, is 1:23-cv-13973, Coleman et al v. C.R. England, Inc., d/b/a Premier Truck Driving School, an Indiana Corporation.

Transportation & Logistics

November 06, 2023, 11:02 AM

Plaintiffs

Edward Coleman

Stephen Wilcox

Plaintiffs

Billhorn Law Firm

defendants

C.R. England, Inc., d/b/a Premier Truck Driving School, an Indiana Corporation

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations