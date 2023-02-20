Who Got The Work

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith partner Marcus Lee has entered an appearance for Cardinal Paint and Powder Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint was filed Jan. 6 in Nevada District Court by Maier Gutierrez & Associates and Ackermann & Tilajef on behalf of 13 individuals who contend that they were subjected to a racially hostile work environment. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cristina D. Silva, is 2:23-cv-00035, Coleman et al v. Cardinal Paint and Powder, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

