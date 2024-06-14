Who Got The Work

Katherine Meeks, Jason Schwartz and Zoë Klein from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher have stepped in alongside counsel from Littler Mendelson to represent Accenture, the Ireland-headquartered global management consulting firm, and other defendants in a pending lawsuit over alleged gender-based employment discrimination. The action was filed April 30 in Georgia Northern District Court by the White Legal Group on behalf of a manager who was allegedly sexually harassed by their direct supervisor. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen, is 1:24-cv-01897, Cole v. Young et al.

Technology

June 14, 2024, 12:40 PM

Plaintiffs

Haley Cole

Plaintiffs

The White Legal Group LLC

defendants

Accenture, LLP

Ellyn Shook

Lawrence Christopher Young

Ryan Oakes

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

Moore Ingram Johnson & Steele

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination