Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Vorys, Sater, Seymour & Pease removed a personal injury lawsuit on Friday against Toledo Refining Co. to Ohio Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Wagoner & Steinberg on behalf of Keith Cole, who alleges sustaining injuries to the left side of his body and severe residential property damage due to an explosion that occurred at the neighboring refining company. The case is 3:23-cv-00769, Cole v. Toledo Refining Company LLC

Ohio

April 14, 2023, 7:13 PM

Plaintiffs

keith cole

defendants

Toledo Refining Company LLC

defendant counsels

Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims