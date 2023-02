Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the Law Office of Kimberly G. Anderson on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide and James P. Grissom to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Bennett Hodgins Law on behalf of Diana S. Cole. The case is 3:23-cv-00062, Cole v. Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

February 01, 2023, 5:12 PM