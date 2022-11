Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Kelly on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Patterson-UTI Energy and other defendants to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit was brought by Frankovitch Anetakis Simon Decapio & Pearl on behalf of Howard R.J. Cole, who was allegedly injured during an explosion at a drilling site. The case is 2:22-cv-04065, Cole v. Gulfport Energy Corp. et al.

Energy

November 17, 2022, 4:12 PM