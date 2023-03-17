Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against lingerie company Fleur du Mal to California Central District Court. The suit was filed on behalf of a former retail associate who was allegedly asked to take photos in a slip dress to provide content for the company's marketing team. According to the complaint, the photos were sent to roughly 40,000 people without the plaintiff's permission, including a photo showing the employee's nipple. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Nnogo C. Obiamiwe and the Onwaeze Law Group. The case is 2:23-cv-02020, Cole v. Fleur du Mal LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 17, 2023, 7:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Natalie Cole

defendants

Does 1 through 50,

Fleur DU Mal LLC

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination