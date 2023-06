Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Dollar General to Florida Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Marie A. Mattox PA on behalf of a White former assistant manager who was allegedly discriminated against by a Black supervisor. The case is 4:23-cv-00255, Cole v. Dolgencorp LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 12, 2023, 6:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Brooke Cole

defendants

Dolgencorp LLC

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination