Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kennedy, Moulton & Wells on Tuesday removed a civil rights lawsuit against CoreCivic, Cibola County and other defendants to New Mexico District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Dwight E. Thompson on behalf of a plaintiff who claims he was denied a wheelchair while incarcerated at Cibola County Correctional Center after suffering spinal injuries. The case is 2:23-cv-00137, Cole v. Cibola County Board of County Commissioners et al.

Government

February 14, 2023, 5:16 PM