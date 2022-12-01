New Suit - Employment

AMETEK Inc., an electronic instruments and electromechanical devices maker, was sued Tuesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by the Law Offices of Eric A. Shore on behalf of Jason Cole, who claims that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for requesting accommodations after being bitten by a brown recluse spider while working for the defendant and raising safety concerns. The suit also pursues age discrimination claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01687, Cole v. AMETEK, Inc.

Technology

December 01, 2022, 7:05 AM