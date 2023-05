News From Law.com

Now that Florida's tort reform measures are in place and set to bite into insurance work, one of the state's biggest insurer-side law firms is diversifying into construction. Although Florida-based Cole, Scott & Kissane's construction practice has been around for decades, the firm is looking to expand it now that insurance work is set to die down in the years to come.

Construction & Engineering

May 19, 2023, 2:01 PM

