Cole Schotz Faces Negligence Lawsuit Over Associates Works i...

A restaurant owner has sued Cole Schotz in Florida state court, alleging negligence over a lease agreement drafted by an associate attorney. Steven Scaggs and DSS Restaurant Management filed the lawsuit in Palm Beach County on Monday against the law firm and former associate Tereina Stidd. Scaggs alleges he hired Stidd to renegotiate a lease between him and his siblings over the management of a restaurant in Boynton Beach and the loan it received from the Paycheck Protection Program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

January 10, 2024, 3:24 PM

