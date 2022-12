Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fitzgerald Hanna & Sullivan on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Kemper Personal Insurance to North Carolina Western District Court. The complaint, challenging the denial of storm damage clams, was filed by Hamilton Stephens Steele + Martin on behalf of Jane Cole and William Cole. The case is 3:22-cv-00648, Cole et al v. Unitrin Auto and Home Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 02, 2022, 3:29 PM