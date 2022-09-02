Who Got The Work

Zoe K. Wilhelm of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath has entered an appearance for Quest Diagnostics in a pending data privacy class action. The suit was filed July 19 in California Eastern District Court by Bursor & Fisher and Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and accuses Quest of conspiring with Facebook to track patient activity on Quest's patient-protected website. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston, is 1:22-cv-00892, Cole et al. v. Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Health Care

September 02, 2022, 9:17 AM