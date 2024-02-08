Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom partners Mark R.S. Foster and Peter B. Morrison have stepped in to defend Hawaiian Electric Industries, the largest supplier of electricity in Hawaii, in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The suit, filed Jan. 31 in California Northern District Court by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz; Rigrodsky Law; and the Grabar Law Office on behalf of Michael Cole, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that its safety protocols were inadequate to mitigate the risk of wildfires. According to the suit, the defendants' neglect and lack of internal controls caused the 2023 Maui fires. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Hixson, is 3:24-cv-00598, Cole et al v. Johns et al.
Energy
February 08, 2024, 9:33 AM