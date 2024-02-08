Who Got The Work

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom partners Mark R.S. Foster and Peter B. Morrison have stepped in to defend Hawaiian Electric Industries, the largest supplier of electricity in Hawaii, in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The suit, filed Jan. 31 in California Northern District Court by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz; Rigrodsky Law; and the Grabar Law Office on behalf of Michael Cole, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that its safety protocols were inadequate to mitigate the risk of wildfires. According to the suit, the defendants' neglect and lack of internal controls caused the 2023 Maui fires. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Hixson, is 3:24-cv-00598, Cole et al v. Johns et al.

Energy

February 08, 2024, 9:33 AM

Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.

Michael Cole

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz

Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.

Alana K. Pakkala

Celeste A. Connors

Constance H. Lau

Elisia K. Flores

Eva T. Zlotnicka

Gregory C. Hazelton

James A. Ajello

Keith P. Russell

Kevin M. Burke

Mary E Kipp

Mary G. Powell

Micah A. Kane

Michael J. Kennedy

Paul K. Ito

Peggy Y. Fowler

Richard J. Dahl

Scott W. H. Seu

Shelee M. T. Kimura

Tanye S. Y. Sekimura

Thomas B. Fargo

Timothy E. Johns

Toby B. Taniguchi

William James Scilacci, Jr.

Yoko Otani

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims