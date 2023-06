Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Frontier Communications company Citizens Telecom Services to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by JML Law on behalf of a plaintiff claiming disability bias. The case is 5:23-cv-01089, Colbert v. Citizens Telecom Services Company L.L.C.

Telecommunications

June 09, 2023, 3:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Lanae Colbert

defendants

Citizens Telecom Services Company L.L.C.

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination