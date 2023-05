Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Cozen O'Connor on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against QVC and IC Marks to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Arendsen Braddock on behalf of Janae Colbert, Tammy Marie Colbert and other plaintiffs who were allegedly injured by an exploding pressure cooker. The case is 3:23-cv-00924, Colbert et al. v. IC Marks Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 19, 2023, 8:44 PM

Plaintiffs

Janae Colbert

Kaiden R. Flanagan

Karter A. Flanagan

Tammy Marie Colbert

Arendsen Braddock LLP

defendants

Qurate Retail, Inc.

QVC, Inc.

Does 1 through 50, inclusive

Ic Marks, Inc.

defendant counsels

Cozen O'Connor

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims