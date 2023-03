New Suit - Consumer

Capital One Bank was sued Friday in Florida Southern District Court for claims under the Fair Credit Billing Act. The lawsuit was filed by attorney Mahira Q. Khan on behalf of Jacquelin Colas. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-14080, Colas v. Capital One Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

March 24, 2023, 1:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Jacquelin Colas

Plaintiffs

Mahira Qasim Khan

defendants

Capital One Bank, N.A.

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws