Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Rawle & Henderson on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Dexcel Pharma and Perrigo to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Gregory Berry, who allegedly developed chronic kidney disease after taking the defendants' drug omeprazole, known under the brand names 'Prilosec' and 'Losec,' to treat his gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). The case is 1:23-cv-00685, Berry v. Dexcel Pharma Technologies Ltd. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

February 07, 2023, 5:08 PM