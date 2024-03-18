Who Got The Work

Jeremi L. Chylinski of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for HoneyGrow in a pending class action over alleged violations of the ADA. The suit, filed Jan. 31 in New York Eastern District Court by Stein Saks, contends that the defendant's website is inaccessible to screen readers and denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Lee G. Dunst, is 2:24-cv-00696, Colak v. HoneyGrow, LLC.

Internet & Social Media

March 18, 2024, 9:42 AM

Plaintiffs

Ali Colak

Plaintiffs

Stein Saks

defendants

HoneyGrow, LLC

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA