Jeremi L. Chylinski of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for HoneyGrow in a pending class action over alleged violations of the ADA. The suit, filed Jan. 31 in New York Eastern District Court by Stein Saks, contends that the defendant's website is inaccessible to screen readers and denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Lee G. Dunst, is 2:24-cv-00696, Colak v. HoneyGrow, LLC.
Internet & Social Media
March 18, 2024, 9:42 AM