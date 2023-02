Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Perkins Coie on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against DX Corr Design and other defendants to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on behalf of Coinmint LLC, accuses the defendants of fraudulently inducing the plaintiff into purchasing thousands of bitcoin mining computers and related microchips for $150 million. The case is 5:23-cv-00599, Coinmint LLC v. DX Corr Design Inc. et al.

Cryptocurrency

February 09, 2023, 8:36 PM