Coinbase to Pay $50 Million Penalty for Compliance Failures ...

News From Law.com

New York's Department of Financial Services Superintendent Adrienne Harris has announced that the cryptocurrency platform Coinbase will pay a $50 million penalty for compliance failures that violated state law and regulations. In the course of its investigation, the Division of Financial Services found that the Coinbase "know your customer" program was "immature and inadequate." State regulators and the trading platform have installed a monitor to ensure compliance.

Cryptocurrency

January 04, 2023, 5:03 PM