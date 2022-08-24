Coinbase Security Issues Persist Despite Regulatory Interven...

News From Law.com

Attorneys from Braunhagey & Borden filed the latest class action complaint claiming Coinbase Inc. failed to protect its users' cryptocurrency wallets from hackers. The lawsuit filed in San Francisco federal court Tuesday alleges that security issues persist despite Coinbase paying "large fines" to regulators for prior vulnerabilities. Coinbase account holders continue to be "fleeced by hackers" with access to the platform, and are forced to navigate "a faceless and impenetrable automated 'customer service' process that leads nowhere," the complaint said.

Cryptocurrency

August 24, 2022, 5:42 PM