In a conversation Tuesday with Berkeley Law's Irene Liu, Coinbase's chief legal officer Paul Grewal said he has no qualms about the company's proactive approach with its main regulator, telling Liu that he learned from his experience as a deputy general counsel at Facebook during the Cambridge Analytica scandal that it isn't enough for a company to clamor for regulation, but that it should advocate for what they want the rules to look like.

June 14, 2023, 8:03 AM

