New Suit - Trade Secrets

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer filed a trade secret lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Coil Master Corporation, a heating coils manufacturer. The suit pursues claims against former vice president of engineering Robert Vance for allegedly misappropriating confidential and trade secret information in favor of a competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00922, Coil Master Corporation v. Vance.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 15, 2023, 6:44 AM