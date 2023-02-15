New Suit - Trade Secrets

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer filed a trade secret lawsuit Tuesday in Tennessee Western District Court on behalf of Coil Master Corporation, a heating coils manufacturer, and Marmon Tubing, Fittings & Wire Products Inc. The suit pursues claims against James German, founder of Coil Master, for allegedly soliciting its employees, particularly Robert Vance, Coil Master's former vice president of engineering, and misappropriating confidential and trade secret information in favor of competitor, JMG Thermal. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02081, Coil Master Corporation et al v. JMG Thermal, LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

