Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against technology platform consultant Apisero Inc. to Oregon District Court. The suit was filed by Markowitz Herbold PC on behalf of Coho Distributing, a beverage distributor in Oregon and Washington. The plaintiff alleges that Apisero failed to complete the installation and configuration of an online customer portal pursuant to a written agreement. The case is 3:23-cv-00806, Coho Distributing, LLC v. Apisero, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 02, 2023, 8:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Coho Distributing, LLC

Plaintiffs

Markowitz Herbold

defendants

Apisero, Inc.

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract