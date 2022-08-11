New Suit - Contract

Herrick Feinstein LLP filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of cloud and managed cyber security provider Cohere Communications LLC d/b/a Cohere Cyber Secure. The suit pursues claims against custom-designed data center operator FifteenFortySeven Critical Systems Realty and other defendants for failing to timely remedy a data center power outage that left plaintiff with having to pay an excess of $200,000 in damages. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-06832, Cohere Communications, LLC v. ColoHouse, LLC et al.

Business Services

August 11, 2022, 6:14 AM