Cohens Book Delves Into Shakespeare, Power and Character | L...

News From Law.com

Year-end reflection, an impending consequential presidential election and looking for a good holiday read. Lawyers and judges devote lots of attention to literature, leadership and power, and for those inclined, Eliot Cohen's recent book is highly recommended. "Lear," "Macbeth," "Richard III," "Othello," "Coriolanus" and the "Henry" histories are, of course, aesthetic masterpieces, enjoyed for pure reading pleasure. But in Cohen's capable hands, they reveal the torment and perils of political power and offer incisive insights into how to use—and abuse—it.

November 13, 2023, 8:00 AM

nature of claim: /