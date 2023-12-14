Who Got The Work

Juliette P. White and Jordan N. Anderson of Parsons Behle & Latimer have entered appearances for Saraya USA Inc. in a pending consumer class action in connection with the marketing and sale of its 'zero net carbs' and 'zero calorie' Lakanto Monkfruit sweetener products. The action, filed Oct. 30 in New York Eastern District Court by the Dogra Law Group, contends that the defendant's knowingly placed unreasonably small serving sizes on its products that fail to account for the manner in which consumers actually use the products. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nusrat Jahan Choudhury, is 2:23-cv-08079, Cohen v. Saraya USA, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 14, 2023, 10:11 AM

