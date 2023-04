Removed To Federal Court

Morgan & Akins removed a lawsuit against JetBlue Airways and other defendants to New Jersey District Court on Thursday. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff. Attorneys have not yet entered an appearance on the docket in 3:23-cv-01982, Cohen v. Sanks et al.

Transportation & Logistics

April 06, 2023, 5:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Aryeh Cohen

defendants

Jetblue Airways Corporation

Alvin Doe

Does

Summer Sanks

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation