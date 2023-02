New Suit

JetBlue Airways and other defendants were hit with a complaint Tuesday in New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by a pro de Hassidic Jewish woman who contends that she was subjected to religious-based discrimination, and false imprisonment as she was kept in another area designated, 'the pen' after being escorted from the plane in a wheelchair. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00868, Cohen v. Sanks et al.