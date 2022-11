New Suit - Trademark

Amazon.com, Ulta Beauty and other defendants were hit with a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The lawsuit was filed by attorney Patricia Ray on behalf of Gerald Cohen, who targets the defendants for allegedly selling products which infringe his 'Tan in a Can' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01646, Cohen v. Hot House Beauty Limited et al.

Internet & Social Media

November 21, 2022, 12:49 PM