Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Itsacheckmate to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by Wall & London on behalf of a former marketing manager who alleges that she was wrongfully terminated after reporting her experiences of workplace gender bias by superiors. The case is 2:23-cv-02810, Cohen v. Checkmate.Com Inc. d/b/a Itsacheckmate.

Internet & Social Media

May 23, 2023, 6:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Elinor Cohen

defendants

Checkmate.Com Inc. d/b/a Itsacheckmate

John Does 1-10 (fictitious names of entities and/or individuals whose identities are presently unknown), individually, jointly, severally and/or in the alternative

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

Scarinci Hollenbeck

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination