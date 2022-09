Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Devaprasad PLLC on Thursday removed an indemnification lawsuit against BP and Atlantic Richfield Co. to New York Western District Court. The suit, filed by Heisman Nunes & Hull on behalf of Mark A. Cohen, seeks reimbursement for the costs of remediating oil contamination. The case is 6:22-cv-06395, Cohen v. Atlantic Richfield Co. et al.

Energy

September 15, 2022, 6:01 PM