Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cole Scott & Kissane on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against American Airlines Federal Credit Union to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the Hess Law Firm on behalf of a former branch employee, accuses the defendant of discriminating against the plaintiff for being the only Jewish, American-born, non-Spanish speaking employee in her office. The case is 1:23-cv-22876, Cohen v. American Airlines Federal Credit Union.

Transportation & Logistics

August 03, 2023, 4:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Leah Cohen

Plaintiffs

Ephraim Roy Hess, P.A.

Mark Jay Berkowitz

defendants

American Airlines Federal Credit Union

defendant counsels

Cole, Scott & Kissane

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination