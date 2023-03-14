Cohen Testifies in NY for Trump Hush Money Grand Jury Probe ...

News From Law.com

Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen testified Monday before a Manhattan grand jury investigating hush money payments made on the former president's behalf. A Trump loyalist turned adversary, Cohen spent around three hours answering questions in the secret proceeding. He is scheduled to return again for more testimony Wednesday, his lawyer said as the pair emerged from the courthouse. "Michael has spent a long and productive afternoon answering all questions, all facts, and completely responsive," said Cohen's lawyer.

New York

March 14, 2023, 2:27 PM