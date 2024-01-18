Cohen Seglias to Merge With Harrisburg Boutique | Law.com Ra...

News From Law.com

In what is already the fifth law firm merger in Pennsylvania in the first three weeks of 2024, Harrisburg business litigation boutique Nauman Smith announced it is merging with Cohen Seglias, effective Feb. 1, following the retirement of Nauman senior partner Spencer Nauman. Five attorneys and four staff members will be migrating over to Cohen Seglias' Harrisburg office, including Nauman's managing partner Benjamin Dunlap, who will be joining the firm as a partner. Joshua Bonn will also be joining the firm as a partner, joined by senior counsel Stephen Feinour and Craig Staudenmaier and associate Nicholas Schwartz.

January 18, 2024, 2:37 PM

