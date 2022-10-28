Cohen Seglias Sets Sights on Geographic Expansion Upon Leade...

News From Law.com

Philadelphia-based construction litigation firm Cohen Seglias Pallas Greenhall & Furman is installing a second generation of leaders at a time when the firm has ambitious plans for adding new practice groups and geographic markets. Via an equity partnership vote earlier this year, the firm created dual CEO roles for longtime name partners Ed Seglias and George Pallas, the latter of whom will conclude his second three-year term as managing partner this December.

October 28, 2022, 12:18 PM