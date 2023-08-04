Cohen Milstein Human Rights Practice Chair on Career Traject...

News From Law.com

The National Law Journal has launched a profile series of plaintiff bar leaders. Each Q&A takes a personal look at the attorney's career and legacy as well as discusses industry trends. In this edition, Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll's human rights practice chair Agnieszka Fryszman discusses limits to jurisdictional access in the U.S. in international human rights cases and the challenges of attorney work-life balance. She also discusses a case she recently settled with ExxonMobil on behalf of 11 Indonesian villagers who had suffered human rights abuses including killings, torture and kidnapping.

Energy

August 04, 2023, 10:00 AM

nature of claim: /