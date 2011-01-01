New Suit - Class Action

Kia Motors and parent company Hyundai Motor were hit with a class action on Friday in California Central District Court on behalf of Kia and Hyundai owners who claim their vehicles contain a defect that makes them easy to steal. The complaint, brought by Lenze Lawyers PLC and other counsel, is part of a wave of cases alleging that 2011-2022 Kia and Hyundai models lack engine immobilizers, a security device that makes it more difficult to start a vehicle without a key. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-01664, Cohen et al v. Kia America, Inc. et al.