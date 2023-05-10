Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wyrick Robbins Yates & Ponton and the Morningstar Law Group on Wednesday removed a lawsuit for fraud and breach of contract against Brookwood Capital Group, Daniel Johnson and Brian Brockman to North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Battle Winslow Scott & Wiley on behalf of Benjamin Cohanzad, who purchased a shopping center from the defendants. According to the complaint, the defendants fraudulently inflated the price of the shopping center by entering 'sham leases' with third parties to create the illusion that the center was fully occupied. The case is 5:23-cv-00251, Cohanzad v. Johnson et al.

Real Estate

May 10, 2023, 6:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Benjamin Cohanzad

defendants

Brian Brockman

Brookwood Capital Advisors, LLC

Brookwood Capital Group, LLC

Daniel Johnson

defendant counsels

Wyrick Robbins Yates & Ponton

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct